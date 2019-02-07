Iris R. Wright MT. PLEASANT - Ms. Iris R. Wright (49), of Mount Pleasant, SC, entered into eternal rest on Saturday February 2, 2019. Iris is the daughter of the late Saul Wright and the late Peggy Wright. She is survived by her sisters Crystal, Regina and brother Jeremy (Marilyn), adopted brother Anthony Porter (Davita), nephews Jordan and Liam, niece Cadeya, aunts and uncles. The relatives and friends of Ms. Wright are invited to attend her funeral service on Saturday February 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Friendship A.M.E. Church 204 Royal Ave. Mount Pleasant, SC 29464, interment Oceanview Cemetery Mount Pleasant, SC. Viewing will be held at the funeral home this afternoon from 3-8 p. m. Messages of condolences maybe sent to www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 8, 2019