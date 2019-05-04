|
Isaac "Butchie" Harrell, Jr. Awendaw - Mr. Isaac "Butchie" Harrell, Jr. entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 3, 2019. Residence: 1065 Butterfly Lane, Awendaw, SC 29429. Mr. Harrell is the husband of Mrs. Christine Harrell; the father of Mr. Matthew I. Harrell, Mr. Maurice I. Harrell, Mr. Eric Taylor, Jr.; and the brother of Ms. Ernestine Pinkney, Mr. Arthur Harrell (Betty), and Mr. Russell Harrell; and the brother-in-law of Mrs. Mildred Harrell. He was 63 years old. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 5, 2019