Isaac Wayland Baker Harleyville, SC - Isaac Wayland Baker, 84, of Harleyville, husband of Donna Pierce Baker, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his residence. Graveside Funeral Services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Carolina Memorial Gardens, 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston with the Reverend David Baker officiating. Visitation will be Saturday afternoon from 4:00-6:00 PM at Bryant Funeral Home, 607 North Parler Avenue, St. George. Isaac was born on September 1, 1934, in a son of the late Edna Lucile Weaver and James Isaac Baker. He retired from the Charleston Naval Shipyard in 1986 and served in the Army from 1955 to 1958. He was a founding member of the Dorchester Volunteer Fire Department and a lifetime member of the Hammerton Lodge, No. 332 A.F.M., North Charleston, SC. He was predeceased by siblings, Winifred Mellard and J.B. Baker. Surviving is his loving wife of 61 years, Donna P. Baker, Harleyville; a daughter Penny Hope Baker Elliott, Irmo; a son, Wayland Ray Baker, Harleyville; grandson, James Christopher Elliott; siblings, Wilma (Bill) Page, Huntsville, AL, Christine Hutto, Holly Hill, SC, Frank (Phyllis) Baker, Walterboro, Ronnie (Peggy) Baker, Ladson, Donnie (Rhonda) Baker, Grover. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 81 Gadsden Street, Charleston, SC 29401.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 25, 2019