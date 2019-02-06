|
Isabella M. Akins Mt. Pleasant - Isabella M. Akins, 82, of Mount Pleasant, SC, wife of Jesse L. Akins died Monday, February 4, 2019. Her family and friends will gather to celebrate her life Tuesday, Feb 12, 2019 in the J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road from 6-8:00pm. Isabella was born June 4, 1936 in Dunoon, Scotland, daughter of the late John Renfrew and the late Margaret Campbell Renfrew. She worked in Red Roof Inn Corporate Office. She is survived by her husband Jesse; son, Jesse B. Akins of North Charleston, SC; two daughters, Alia A. Akins of Hilliard, OH and Kara D. Akins of Summerville, SC; grandsons, Tyler Welch and Jack Welch both of Hilliard, OH; sister, Catherine Brown and brother, Jack Renfrew both of Luton, England; and extended family, Robin Kepp of Summerville, SC. Memorials may be made to 508 Hampton Street, SU 200, Columbia, SC 29201.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 7, 2019