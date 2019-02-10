|
|
Isabella M. Akins Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Isabella M. Akins are invited to attend her celebration of life on Tuesday, Feb 12, 2019 in the J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road from 6-8:00pm. Memorials may be made to 508 Hampton Street, SU 200, Columbia, SC 29201. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 11, 2019