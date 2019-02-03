Israel Gibbs N. Charleston - Entered into eternal rest on Feb 1, 2019, Israel Raynard Gibbs, son of Lillian B. Gibbs and the late Tony Gibbs, father of, Tiahnie Gibbs, Israel and Nicholette Singleton, siblings, Tony L. Gibbs (Samantha) and Robert Stanley, other relatives and friends. He resided at 2021 Burton Lane, N. Chas, SC. The funeral notices will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Ave, N. Chas, SC, telephone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
|
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 4, 2019