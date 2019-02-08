In Loving Memory Of JACKIE DON READY Dec. 21, 1938 ~ Feb. 9, 2018 And He will raise you up on eagle's wings, bear you on the breath of dawn, make you shine- like the sun, and hold you in the palm of HIS hand. It has been one year since you left us. We still love and miss you, and your "sayings." Love forever, Sandra, Denise, Joby, Evelyn, Gray, Brenna, Jack and Davis
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JACKIE DON READY.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 9, 2019