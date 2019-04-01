Jacquelyn Lewis Birds N. Charleston - The family of Mrs. Jacquelyn Lewis Birds announces her passing on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Residence: 2155 Post Street N. Charleston, SC. Mrs. Birds is the wife of Mr. Anthony Birds, Sr; the mother of Mrs. Charlene D. Benson (Timothy) and Mr. Anthony Birds, Jr. (Kisha); the grandmother of Anthony Birds, III, Kyra Birds, and Timothy D. Benson; the daughter of the late Mr. Benjamin and Mrs. Lula Lewis Smalls; the sister of Councilman James Lewis, Jr; Ms. Jeanette Lewis, Mr. Frankie Lewis (Darlene), Ms. Sharon Lewis, Mr. Kenneth Lewis, Ms. Carole Greene; and the late Mr. Wille James Colonel, Mr. William "Duck" Colonel, Mr. Robert Chisolm, and Ms. Patricia Lewis. Mrs. Birds was 63 years old. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Jacquelyn is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC. "Where Service Is the Key" 4700 Rivers Avenue North Charleston SC 29405 Phone: (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 2, 2019