James A. Dockum Goose Creek - Jim "Doc" Dockum, 75, of Goose Creek, SC, passed away on February 2, 2019. He was born on June 9, 1943 in Beverly, MA, son of Virginia Reynolds and Albert Dockum. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Virginia Dockum; his brother, Bob Dockum; his sister, Sherry Endsley; his grandson Seth Fennell. He is survived by his wife, Janice Dockum of Goose Creek, SC; his 5 children: Sharon Lalicker [Manuel], Debbie Fennell [Dustin], Jim Dockum, Jr. [Michelle], Heather Bayarena [Bear], Wendy Clark [Thomas]; his sister Pat Woodman [George]; and his 14 grandchildren: Christopher, Sean, Rachel [Joshua], Daniel, Manuel Jr., Dylanne, Jaylon, Gabi, Blayne, Matthew, Sofi, Landon, T.J., and Tyler. Jim honorably served 26 years in the United States Air Force and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal for the Vietnam War and is a Purple Heart Recipient. Jim was a member of the American Legion and the VFW. Jim loved playing rounds of golf with his best buddies, cars, riding in golf carts with his grandkids, and air shows. Most of all, he loved his wife, Janice, and spending time with his family. The family will receive friends on February 7, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Goose Creek. A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM on February 8, 2019 at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Goose Creek, 869 St. James Avenue, Goose Creek, SC 29445. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the in the name of Jim Dockum. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com.