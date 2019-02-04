James Aichele Charleston - James Henry Aichele, 92, of Charleston, South Carolina, widower of Mary McKagen Aichele entered into eternal rest Monday, February 4, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, February 6, 2019 in St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 405 King Street at 2:00 pm. Interment, Bethany Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. DOWNTOWN CHAPEL. Bimi, as he was nick named by his sisters, was born December 27, 1926, in Charleston, SC, son of Frederick John Aichele and Emma Brandt Aichele. He was a graduate of Porter Military Academy (1943) and Clemson Agricultural College (1949). He served in the merchant marines for three years during the end of WWII. After graduation, he joined the family business Carolina Floral Nursery. He and his brother grew the nursery into one of the largest operations in the South focusing on azaleas and camellias. After selling the nursery in 1975, he continued to consult with Magnolia Plantation and Gardens and Wildwood Nursery. In 1986, he founded Maple Ridge Farms where he specialized in growing peaches, blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, and Asian pears. He was a member of the original Charleston Farmers Market on Marion Square. As a child, he enjoyed spending time at the family beach house on Isle of Palms and after retirement on his farm and mountain house in Cashiers, NC. His hobbies included raising a herd of Angus cows at Moss Grove Plantation, growing and grafting camellias. He was avid Clemson football fan for over 40 years. He was a lifelong member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church where he served on Church Council, the Cemetery Committee and the Call Committee. He was past president of SC Nurseryman's Association, member of SC Historical Society and SC Agricultural Society. He is survived by his son, Eric C. Aichele of Mt. Pleasant, SC; three daughters, Linda A. (Tommy) Momeier of North Augusta, SC, Laura A. (Bill) Wilson of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Jeanne A. (Paul) Jamme of Charleston, SC; daughter-in-law Sandra J. Aichele; five grandchildren, Christina A. (Charles IV) Lindsay, Sarah A. (Shawn) Cassidy, Nicolette (Patrick) Talbert, Jennifer W. (Matt) Smith and William E. (Elise) Wilson Jr., sister, Florence Jessen and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son James H. "Fritz" Aichele, Jr., and his siblings Frederick J. Aichele, Jr., Ruth Aichele Morgan and Lucille Aichele Murray. The family would like to thank the staff of Bishop Gadsden for their loving care as well as Transition's Hospice. Memorials may be made to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 405 King Street, Charleston, SC 29403 or Residents Assistance Fund, Bishop Gadsden Way, Charleston, SC 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary