James Alan Brondsema CHARLESTON - James Alan Brondsema, 76, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Sunday, February 3, 2019. The family will receive friends Thursday, February 7, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. His funeral service will be held Friday in Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel at 2:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. James was born June 9, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois, son of the late Peter Brondsema and Martha Zwart Brondsema. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving from 1959-1965. James was a retired Post & Courier Newspaper Pressman. He is survived by his daughter, Kirsten Nicole Parsley (Steven) of Charleston, SC; three sons, James Alan Brondsema, Jr. of Harleyville, SC, David Wayne Brondsema of Charleston, SC, Daniel Craig Brondsema (Mia) of Charleston, SC; sister, Judy Kean (Ed) of Two Harbor, MN; three brothers, Peter R. Brondsema (Sandi) of Mebane, NC, George D. Brondsema (Patricia) of Naples, FL, Rudy W. Brondsema (Beth) of Des Plaines, IL; fourteen grandchildren, James Alan Brondsema, III, Danielle Brondsema, Elizabeth Brondsema, Sydney Brondsema, David W. Brondsema, Jr, Justin Brondsema, Kaitlyn Brondsema, Nicholas Brondsema, Kevin Brondsema, Kyle Brondsema, Rebecca Brondsema, Nicole Brondsema, Jessica Parsley; nine great-grandchildren, Andrew, Isabelle, Naomi, Tyler, Jesse, Cameron, Chase, Austin and Everly; caregiver and family friend Racinda Chave. He was preceded in death by his grandson Steven Parsley, Jr. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, 109 Bee Street, Charleston, SC, 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary