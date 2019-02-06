|
|
James Alan Brondsema CHARLESTON - The family of James Alan Brondsema will receive friends Thursday, February 7, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. His funeral service will be held Friday in Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel at 2:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 109 Bee Street, Charleston, SC, 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 7, 2019