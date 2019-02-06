James Barnes, Jr. HOLLY HILL, SC - James Barnes, Jr., 77, of Hollow Way Court, Holly Hill, departed this life on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Doctor's Hospital, Augusta, GA. There will be no viewing. Services will be held 12 noon Friday, January 8th at Target AME Church, Holly Hill. The final resting place will be in Target-Bethel Cemetery, Holly Hill. Friends and family may call and visit the residence of DeeDee Stevenson at 418 Mary Scott Drive, Goose Creek or call the funeral home. Visit our website www.eutawvillefuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Barnes Jr..
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 7, 2019