James Brewer Moncks Corner - James Wheeler Brewer, Jr., 52, of Moncks Corner, South Carolina, husband of Wendy Rae Wyatt, went home to be with Jesus in the late hours of April 5, 2019 after a lengthy illness. They were married May 31, 1986. "Jimmy" as he was known to his family and friends loved being with his family-especially his wife and son, Taylor. He graduated from Goose Creek High School in 1984. He played both junior Varsity and Varsity basketball and football. He earned numerous awards for his athleticism. He earned his Associates degree in Telecommunication Systems Management and was on the dean's list. He was accepted into the Charleston Naval Shipyard Apprenticeship Program and became a S.C. State Certified Welder. He was certified to operate laser assisted wheel and axle alignment equipment and was an AWS certified CAWI Inspection and Welding Qualified. He earned numerous awards for quality assurance. He was a hard worker and held many different types of jobs over the years-from a stockroom worker in his teens to being a nuclear welder/fabricator, maintenance/technician mechanic, a certified associate welding instructor, and to his last job as Maintenance Technician Lead with Leadec, now Voith Industrial Services. Jimmy was a family man and loved being on his boat and playing with his kitten, "Smokey." As a Carolina Gamecock fan, he loved picking on his Clemson family members. He was an avid sports fan and loved watching golf, college football, and Nascar. He enjoyed sitting in the garage with Wendy and watching sports on the "big" screen. He was privileged to coach his younger sister in basketball as well as his son in baseball, football, and basketball. Not only did he coach, but he was also a softball umpire. He loved playing pool and darts and enjoyed being with friends no matter what the occasion, especially Carolina football games. He is survived by his wife Wendy, his son Taylor Brewer of Ladson, SC, mother, Ethel "Beth" Son Brewer of Goose Creek, SC, three sisters, Wanda (Ken) Housand of Summerville, SC, Cindy Brewer of Goose Creek, SC, Marie (Robert) Moore of Duncan, SC, a niece, Amanda (Mark) Jackson of Cedar Falls, Iowa, his mother-in-love, Joyce Wyatt of Summerville, SC, sister-in-law, Robyn (Mike) Nagy, and a niece Michaela Nagy of Moncks Corner, SC. He was predeceased by his father, James W. Brewer, Sr., his maternal grandparents James S. and Dovie (Steadman) Son, his paternal grandfather, Archie C. Brewer and his paternal grandmother Ida Settle. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home, 7113 Rivers, Avenue in North Charleston. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to pulmonaryfibrosis.org in memory of Jimmy and his battle with IPF.



7113 RIVERS AVE

North Charleston , SC 29406

Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 7, 2019

