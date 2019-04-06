James Driggers, Jr. Charleston - On March 30, 2019 at 4:45 a.m. James who went by JC ascended to heaven. He is survived by his wife, Julie (nee Jones) Driggers; three sons, James Carol Driggers, III, Nathan DeAngelo Driggers, and Andrew Ray Driggers; his mother Elinda Jean Driggers; two brothers, William Robert (Cynthia Lynne) Keiper and Paul Anthony Malphrus; and his sister, Merrilee Dawn Tharp. He was preceded in death by his father, James Carol Driggers, Sr. and his brother John Arthur Keiper. JC was a family man who loved God, hunting and fishing. He was a very kind and caring friend to many. JC will definitely leave a huge footprint in this world and live on in the hearts of many. Funeral services were entrusted to Simplicity Lowcountry - North Charleston chapel. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
