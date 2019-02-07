Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 559-0341
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Mount Horr AME Church
4360 Hwy 174
Hollywood, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Spearing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. Spearing

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James E. Spearing Obituary
James E. Spearing Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of the late Mr. James E. Spearing, his beloved wife, Janet Spearing, his loving children, Ronnie Smalls (Marie), Sharon Truesdale (Isaiah), Michael Spearing (Sharon); siblings: Jake Spearing, Joe Singleton, Loretta Fowlar are all invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service, Saturday, February 09, 2019, 1 PM at Mount Horr AME Church, 4360 Hwy 174, Hollywood, SC. Interment: Church Cemetery. NO WAKE OR VIEWING. Mr. Spearing will lie in state from Noon till the hour of service. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, John's Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
Download Now