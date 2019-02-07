|
James E. Spearing Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of the late Mr. James E. Spearing, his beloved wife, Janet Spearing, his loving children, Ronnie Smalls (Marie), Sharon Truesdale (Isaiah), Michael Spearing (Sharon); siblings: Jake Spearing, Joe Singleton, Loretta Fowlar are all invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service, Saturday, February 09, 2019, 1 PM at Mount Horr AME Church, 4360 Hwy 174, Hollywood, SC. Interment: Church Cemetery. NO WAKE OR VIEWING. Mr. Spearing will lie in state from Noon till the hour of service. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, John's Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 8, 2019