James Edward Yaman Isle Of Palms - James Edward Yaman, 74, of Isle Of Palms, South Carolina, husband of Jane Walton Yaman entered into eternal rest Monday, February 4, 2019. His memorial service will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 in Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 3222 Middle Street at 4:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. Jim was born November 23, 1944 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, son of the late Harry Morton Yaman and Helen Eunice Hussock Yaman. Serving in the United States Army during Vietnam, he was awarded a Purple Heart and was a recipient of a Bronze Star. Jim earned his Bachelors Degree from Penn State and was a varsity football letterman. He retired from PPG Industries after 30 years in purchasing and transportation. Following retirement, Jim formed James E. Yaman and Associates Consulting Firm. He was a member and elder of Sunrise Presbyterian Church. Jim is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jane; daughter, Kristen Bain Yaman of Mt. Pleasant, SC; son, Jason Edward Yaman (Erika) of Lexington, SC; sister, Cheryl Yaman Rossetti (Dominic) of Greensburg, PA; and four grandchildren: Jackson Edward Yaman, Caroline Ruth Yaman, Emily Grace Yaman, and Andrew Walter Yaman. Memorials may be made to Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 3222 Middle Street, Sullivans Island, SC 29482.