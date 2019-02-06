|
James Edward Yaman Isle Of Palms - The memorial service for James Edward Yaman will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 in Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 3222 Middle Street at 4:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. Memorials may be made to Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 3222 Middle Street, Sullivans Island, SC 29482.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 7, 2019