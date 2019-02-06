Home

J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Sunrise Presbyterian Church
3222 Middle Street
Sullivan's Island, SC
View Map
James Edward Yaman Obituary
James Edward Yaman Isle Of Palms - The memorial service for James Edward Yaman will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 in Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 3222 Middle Street at 4:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. Memorials may be made to Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 3222 Middle Street, Sullivans Island, SC 29482. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 7, 2019
