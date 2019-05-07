Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Francis Corso. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Francis Corso GREER, SC - Captain James Francis Corso, 78, husband of Dora Ceda Corso, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, after a long struggle with pancreatic cancer, surrounded by his children. Born November 22, 1940, in Washington, DC, he was the second of seven children to the late Vero Rebelle Corso and Rita Jane Waskom Corso. Captain Corso attended Gonzaga College High School and graduated with the class of 1962 at the US Merchant Marine Academy in Kingspoint, NY. He gave the Navy 80 years of service, plus two years in the Merchant Marines. Captain Corso became a Naval Engineer in 1963 and went on to become a Mechanical and General engineer. He joined the US Naval Reserve in 1963 and had a long career as a civilian Naval Engineer with NAVSEA, retiring in 2003 after 40 years of service. Captain Corso married his wife on February 6, 1965, in Silver Spring, MD. He was a member of Knights of Columbus, St. Vincent DePaul Society, and St. Mary of the Annunciation Church in Charleston, SC. Captain Corso loved to sing in the church choir, take walks, and loved crossword puzzles. Before he became sick, he also loved to dance and travel. Captain Corso lived an amazing and fulfilling life with no regrets. In addition to his wife of 54 years, he is survived by two children, Norma Geissler and Jimmy Corso; six grandchildren, Eva, Juliana, Max, Isabella, Caleb, and Kaden; one great- grandchild; and five siblings, Joe Corso, Carol Bodine, Betty Falter, CeCe Caputo, and John Corso. In addition to his parents, Captain Corso was preceded in death by a daughter, Anne Marie Corso, and a sister, Sheila Mills. A memorial service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery. The family would like to thank Caris Hospice, Interim Healthcare, Roper St. Francis Cancer Center, and Mission Cancer Care for their loving care. Memorials may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Network,





