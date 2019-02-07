James Garner St. George, SC - James Harvey Garner, 58, of St. George, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the St. George Health Care Center. A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Roy Dean Knight officiating. Visitation will be an hour before the service. Jim was born on June 18, 1960, in Charleston, a son of the late Bayne Knox and Emma Claire Kizer Garner. He was a 1978 graduate of St. George High School and was a professional guitar player. Surviving is his daughter, Delia Garner McNeil, Charleston; grandchildren, Amber McNeil and Rob Lucas McNeil, Ladson; two sisters, Beverly Garner Johnson, Milton, GA and Pat Garner (Jeff) Neumann, Edisto Island; nephews, Derek Johnson and Geoffrey Johnson. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Garner.
Bryant Funeral Home, Inc.
607 N Parler Ave
St. George, SC 29477
(843) 563-3325
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 8, 2019