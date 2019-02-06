James Hewlette Rozier, Jr. Moncks Corner - James Hewlette Rozier, Jr., 77, of Moncks Corner, SC, husband of Katherin Best Rozier, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. His Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 in the Moncks Corner United Methodist Church, 200 N. Live Oak Drive at 10:00 am. Inurnment will be held at Mepkin Abbey Columbarium at a later date. The family will receive friends Friday from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm in J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTHWOODS CHAPEL, 2180 Greenridge Road. To help celebrate his life, Jim's wishes were for those in attendance to proudly wear their team colors to both services. He is survived by his wife, Kathy of Moncks Corner, SC; son, Will Strait, Jr. (Teresa) of Greenville, SC; two daughters, Diane T. Rozier of Daniel Island, SC and Samantha Rozier Rich (Nate) of Katy, TX; brother, Bobby Rozier of Strawberry, SC; four grandchildren, Sidney and Jude Strait, Vivian and Maxwell Rich, and granddog Guggenheim. His family was the most important part of his life. He enjoyed announcing the Berkeley Stags High School football games, attending Clemson football games, traveling, fishing and talking. He was passionate about Mepkin Abbey and conserving Berkeley County. Jim was well known for his friendliness, generosity, sense of humor, memorable storytelling, diplomatic nature, charisma and positivity. Jim was born October 2, 1941 in Charleston, SC, the oldest of two children of the late James Hewlette Rozier, Sr. and Agnes Virginia Jaudon. He was a graduate of Berkeley High School and studied at Clemson University. He served as Berkeley County Supervisor for 16 years from 1990 - 2006. As Supervisor, he was the Chief Executive Officer for all County government operations and served as Chairman of County Council. While supervisor he led the County through an era of significant economic growth, attracting more than eight and one half billion dollars of industrial investment, creating more than 43,000 total jobs. Prior to becoming the Berkeley County Supervisor, he spent 30 years in national and international corporate management and operating of his own small businesses; these included Whispering Pines Memorial Gardens and Pet Rest Cemetery and Cremation Services, for which he was awarded the Small Businessman of the Year award in 1988 by the Berkeley County Chamber of Commerce. He also served as the Berkeley County Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee Chairman. He was instrumental in helping Mepkin Abbey develop their columbarium. Most recently he was a business consultant with his company The Rozier Group, LLC. He served on the following Boards and Commissions: Board of Trustees for Trident Medical Center, Board of Directors of both the Berkeley County and Charleston Metro Chambers of Commerce, Board of Directors of the South Carolina Association of Counties, President of the State Administrators and Supervisors Association, President of the State County Council Coalition, Chairman of Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester Regional Transportation Authority, Past President of the State Regional Council of Governments, Chairman of the Governor's Rural Summit, Clemson University Board of Visitors, National Commission on Globalization of all U.S. Counties, the BEST Committee, Chairman of the BEST Personnel and Finance Committee, Second Vice President, First Vice President and President of the South Carolina Association of Counties, Chairman of the BCD Council of Governments and Vice Chair of the National Association of Counties' Community and Economic Development Steering Committee, Farmers & Merchants Bank Board of Directors, Clemson University's Board of Advisors for Public Service and Agriculture, the Board of Directors of the South Carolina Aquarium, the Charleston Southern University Board of Visitors, the Advisory Board for the Jim Self Center on the Future of Clemson University and SCDOT 1st Congressional District Highway Commissioner 2012 - 2016. He was elected Chairman of SCDOT in 2015. He was a member and President of Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust. He was active in Moncks Corner United Methodist Church, serving on numerous committees. He also served many roles within his community and various charitable organizations. Memorials may be made to Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust, 223 E. Main Street, Moncks Corner, SC 29461; Mepkin Abbey, 1098 Mepkin Abbey Road, Moncks Corner, SC 29461 and Moncks Corner United Methodist Church, 200 N. Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary