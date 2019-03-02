James Lester Blake Huger, SC - James Lester Blake, 78, of Huger, South Carolina, husband of the late Gertrude Ella "Trudy" Wirth Blake, died Friday, March 1, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in J. HENRY STUHR, INC. Mount Pleasant CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 2:00 p.m. where the family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until time of service. Interment to follow in Halfway Creek Cemetery Huger, SC. James was born March 9, 1940 in Andrews, South Carolina, son of the late James Lester Blake and the late Myrtle Thomas. He was the owner at Wando Clearing and Grading. He is survived by six daughters, Jenny (Whit) Stutsman of Huger, SC, Phyllis (Murray) Chavis of Andrews, SC, Lynn (Marvin) Paas of Mount Pleasant, SC, Bonnie (Lynwood) Cribb of Georgetown, SC, Joyce (Tony) Graham of Georgetown, SC and Myrtle Avant of Georgetown, SC; two brothers, Thomas Blake of Columbia, SC and Donald Blake of Andrews, SC; two sisters, Evelyn Newton and Bertie Maude Newton, both of Andrews, SC; sixteen grandchildren, Harrison Stutsman, Grayson Stutsman, Tiffany Chavis, Tanya Kirvin, Jamie Finley, Dionna Ebeling, Randy Wirth, Jr., Hunter Graham, Taylor Graham, Lori Cribb, Travis Avant, Kimberly Young, Bryan Avant, Priscilla Thomas, Daniel Martin and Billy Gaskins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gertrude Ella "Trudy" Blake; father, James Lester Blake; mother, Myrtle Blake; three sisters, Debbie Pierce, Betty Anne Wiggins and Gennette Wilson; brother, Ray Blake; brother-in-law, Randy Wirth, Sr.; grandson, William Avant; and great-grandson, Payton Gaskins. Memorials may be made to Homestead Hospice of Charleston 7410 Northside Drive, North Charleston, SC 29420. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary