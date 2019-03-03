|
James Lester Blake Huger, SC - James Lester Blake, 78, of Huger, South Carolina, husband of the late Gertrude Ella "Trudy" Wirth Blake, died Friday, March 1, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in J. HENRY STUHR, INC. Mount Pleasant CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 2:00 p.m. where the family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until time of service. Interment to follow in Halfway Creek Cemetery Huger, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 4, 2019