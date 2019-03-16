Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Grimball Greely. View Sign





Jane Grimball Greely Falmouth, ME - Jane Grimball Greely, formerly of Charleston, SC, wife of John C Greely (d 2010), died February 13, 2019 at home after a brief illness with her family by her side in Falmouth, ME. Funeral services are on Saturday, March 23 at 11:00, in Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth Street. The family will receive friends in Hanahan Hall after the service. Jane was born November 19, 1925 to Arthur and Jennie Rose Coffin Grimball. Enrolled in the first class of Charleston Day School, she graduated from Memminger High School and attended the College of Charleston. After they married, John's work with the CIA took the family around the world, including DC, Japan, and Switzerland. Upon John's retirement in 1973, the couple moved back to Charleston, running a bed and breakfast for 25 years and owning The Smockery with her sister Georgianna Grimball, (d 2012). Grammy was a skilled and prolific knitter. She was passionate about cooking and feeding the people she loved. When living in Tokyo she learned flower arranging and Chinese cooking which became a staple for all celebratory dinners. The family spent summers at the family cabin on Conway Lake, New Hampshire. The children picked blueberries on Foss Mountain and Grammy made blueberry pies. Grammy had impeccable grammar and expected you to as well; formal manners that we loved to mock and had a wonderful laugh. She adored Folly Beach, anything fried, Downton Abbey, peaches and pecan turtles. She was a remarkable listener, forgiving parent and cherished her children. We all loved her madly, and she knew it. She is survived by her sister, Haskell Carr, and her five children: Marian Greely (Darrell Olson); Jane Cowan ( David); Alice Greely-Nelson (David), John Greely (Regina) and Rose Greely (Adam Rosenbaum). She is also survived by her adoring grandchildren: David Knott (Lauren Smalley); Chapman Knott (Rebecca Gingell); Jane Rose Cowan (Jesse Gero); George Cowan; Delancey Nelson; Andrew Nelson; John Greely (Kristine); Elizabeth Mitchell (Eric); Annabel Rosenbaum; Ben Rosenbaum; two great-grandchildren, Michael and Lexie. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Church Cathedral, (98 Wentworth St, Charleston, SC 29401) or to Planned Parenthood (PPFA, P.O. Box 97166, Washington, DC 20090-7166). Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 17, 2019

