Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Hansen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet W. Hansen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janet W. Hansen Obituary
Janet W. Hansen Summerville - Janet W. Hansen, 65, wife of Raymond J. Hansen, of Summerville, SC passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019 at her residence. Visitation will be Thursday evening at Parks Funeral Home from 6 - 8 o'clock. Private Funeral services will be held at a later date. Flowers will be accepted. Janet was born June 29, 1953 in Anderson, IN, a daughter of the late John B. White and Wanda Mae White. She was a Speech Therapist for over 40 years at Williams Memorial School in St. George and Marrington Elementary School in Goose Creek. Survivors include her loving husband, Raymond J. Hansen of Summerville; two sisters, Sheryl Denney (Don) of French Lick, IN, Becky Brannon (David) of Summerville; and two nieces, Lori Walker of Cumberland, IN, Chelsea Walker of Indianapolis, IN. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parks Funeral Home
Download Now