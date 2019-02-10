|
|
Janet W. Hansen Summerville - Janet W. Hansen, 65, wife of Raymond J. Hansen, of Summerville, SC passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019 at her residence. Visitation will be Thursday evening at Parks Funeral Home from 6 - 8 o'clock. Private Funeral services will be held at a later date. Flowers will be accepted. Janet was born June 29, 1953 in Anderson, IN, a daughter of the late John B. White and Wanda Mae White. She was a Speech Therapist for over 40 years at Williams Memorial School in St. George and Marrington Elementary School in Goose Creek. Survivors include her loving husband, Raymond J. Hansen of Summerville; two sisters, Sheryl Denney (Don) of French Lick, IN, Becky Brannon (David) of Summerville; and two nieces, Lori Walker of Cumberland, IN, Chelsea Walker of Indianapolis, IN. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 11, 2019