Janie Gilliard Deas Charleston - Mrs. Janie Gilliard Deas, 83, entered into eternal rest Sunday, April 7, 2019, at her residence, 3146-A Sanders Rd. She is the devoted wife of Rev. Dr. Robert Deas, Sr., beloved mother of Dr. Marilyn Lanier (Leander), Rev. Robert Deas, Jr., (Pamela), Ezekiel "Clyde" Deas (Wanda), Jerome Deas (Portia), Carolyn D. Blake, Jacqueline Washington, Yolanda Mack (John), William "Tony" Gilliard (Nona) and Ira Deas (Carla). Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com. Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOME FOR FUNERALS, (843) 722-0268. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 9, 2019