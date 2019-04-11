Janie Gilliard Deas Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Janie Gilliard Deas and those of her husband, Rev. Dr. Robert Deas, Sr. are invited to attend her funeral service 12:00 PM Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Lovely Hill Baptist Church, 670 Bear Swamp Rd. Johns Island, SC. Interment will follow at Lovely Hill Memorial Cemetery. Viewing for Mrs. Deas is Saturday 10:00 am until time of service. She is survived by: her husband, Rev. Dr. Robert Deas, Sr. ; daughters and sons, Marilyn Lanier (Leander), Robert Deas, Jr. (Pamela), Ezekiel "Clyde" Deas (Wanda), Jerome Deas (Portia), Carolyn D. Blake, Jacqueline Washington, Yolanda Mack (John), William "Tony" Gilliard (Nona), and Ira Deas (Carla); grandchildren; great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janie Gilliard Deas.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 12, 2019