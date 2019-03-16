Jannis B. Driver N. Charleston - Jannis B. Driver, 84, of North Charleston, South Carolina, widow of James Dorsey Driver died Friday, March 15, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Deer Park Baptist Church, 8875 University Blvd. at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until the hour of service. Interment will be at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Warner Robins, Georgia. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. NORTHWOODS CHAPEL. Jannis was born June 9, 1934 in Bibb County, Georgia, daughter of the late Henry Grady Braswell and the late Celestine Mixon Braswell. Jannis was a member of Deer Park Baptist Church for 47 years where she was active in Sunday School and enjoyed Women's Bible Study. She also enjoyed cooking, baking (fabulous fruit cake), sewing, reading, gardening and canning. She is survived by one son, Jonathan Andrew (Lisa) Driver of Goose Creek, SC, one daughter, Jolynne Driver of North Charleston, SC; two grandchildren, Andrew James Driver and Talitha Marie Driver; one brother, Edward Braswell (Sara) of North Wilkesboro, NC; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, her parents, and a brother, Henry Grady Braswell, Jr. Flowers accepted or donations may be made in her name to of SC, Memorial Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA, 23060. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary