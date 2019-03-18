Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Services
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 5722339
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Deer Park Baptist Church
8875 University Blvd.
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Deer Park Baptist Church
8875 University Blvd.
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Magnolia Park Cemetery
View Map
Jannis B. Driver Obituary
Jannis B. Driver N. Charleston - Jannis B. Driver, 84, of North Charleston, South Carolina, widow of James Dorsey Driver died Friday, March 15, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Deer Park Baptist Church, 8875 University Blvd. at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until the hour of service. Interment will be at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Warner Robins, Georgia. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. NORTHWOODS CHAPEL.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 19, 2019
