Jannis B. Driver N. Charleston - Jannis B. Driver, 84, of North Charleston, South Carolina, widow of James Dorsey Driver died Friday, March 15, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Deer Park Baptist Church, 8875 University Blvd. at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until the hour of service. Interment will be at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Warner Robins, Georgia. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. NORTHWOODS CHAPEL. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 19, 2019