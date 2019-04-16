Mrs. Jean A. Aiken SUMMERVILLE - With regret we inform you that Mrs Jean A Aiken of Summerville SC entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 16, 2019; the beloved wife of Mr Timothy A Aiken; mother of Charles Aiken, Lynette Aiken both of Summerville, SC, Darryl Aiken of Elizabeth City, New Jersey, and Timothy A Aiken of Queens, NY. Funeral Notice will be announced by Aiken-Capers Funeral Home. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 17, 2019