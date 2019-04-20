Jean A. Aiken SUMMERVILLE - The relative and friends of Mrs. Jean A. Aiken and those of her husband, Mr. Timothy A. Aiken, her children, Mr. Charles Aiken, Ms Lynette Aiken, Ms Beryl Aiken, and Timothy Aiken are invited to attend her Home-Going Service on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Kingdom Hall Jehovah Witness, 1308 S. Main Street, Summerville SC at 11am. Viewing and visitation will be this evening 5-7pm at Aiken-Capers Funeral Home , (843)873-2310. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 21, 2019