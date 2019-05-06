Jean Brown Bradley BINGHAMTON, NY - Jean Brown Bradley entered into the presence of the Lord on Sunday April 21, 2019. She died at her home in Binghamton, NY. She was a daughter of the late Tillman M. (T.M.) Brown and the late Rebecca (Mattie) Brown. She was a loving mother to William, Douglas, Colin (Sandy) and the late Spencer Bradley all of NY and Katrina (LaTonio) Stroud of North Charleston, SC, sister of Joan Brown (the late Irvin ) Jones and Kathleen Brown (the late William) Gold both of Mount Pleasant, SC. , aunt to a host of nieces and nephews. The family and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Service to be held at Ebenezer Mount Zion A.M.E. Church 1095 Rifle Range Road Mount Pleasant, SC May 11, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Rev Iris Brown Is Pastor. Arrangements by Fifcher-Scholeder Funeral Home 269 Chenango St. Binghamton, NY 13901 and Johnson-Halls Funeral Home 440 Yenning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Messages of condolences maybe sent to the family at www.johnhallsfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 7, 2019