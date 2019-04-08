Jeanette Medders Duncan Charleston - Jeanette Medders Duncan, 88, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of Chester C. Duncan, entered into eternal rest Monday, April 8, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the graveside in Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road, at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL. Jeanette was born July 4, 1930, in Fayette, Alabama, daughter of the late Henley Medders and Roberta Kelly edders. She was a retired realtor. She is survived by her children: daughters, Pam Duncan Morrow of Charleston, SC, Sabrina D. Peffers of Panama City, FL; sons, Roger Steve Duncan of Summerville, SC, and Gregory Calhoun Duncan of Summerville, SC; two sisters, Sylvia Hawks of Sterling, KY, Glenda Medders of Tampa, FL; brother, Michael Medders of Avon Lake, OH; grandchildren, Cheryl Duncan, Steven Scott Duncan, Jackson Steven Duncan, Tara M. Peevy, Robert Morrow, III, Gregory C. Duncan, Jr., Brandon Matthew Duncan, Cameron Byrle Peffers, Austin Stephen Peffers, Peyton Lynn, Peffers; ten great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Jeanette was predeceased in death by her son, Allen Keith Duncan and three brothers and two sisters. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary