Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne Ann Tepe Ehrhardt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jeanne Ann Tepe Ehrhardt BURNS, TN - Jeanne Ann Tepe Ehrhardt passed away on January 1, 2019, at the home of her daughter, Mary Ann Ehrhardt, in Burns, TN. Mrs. Ehrhardt moved to Mary Ann's from the Canterbury House of Charleston in October. Jeanne Ann was born on July 29, 1923, in Chicago, IL. Upon the death of her father when she was 3, her mother, brother and Jeanne Ann moved to Cincinnati, OH, where she lived until her graduation from Mount St. Joseph University on the Ohio River. While on a trip to Charleston with her mother, Jeanne Ann met James Stewart Ehrhardt. They married on April 10, 1950, and were longtime residents of Charleston and Mount Pleasant. They were blessed with three children, Emily Louise, Mary Ann, and James Stewart Ehrhardt, Jr. Jeanne Ann loved her job as librarian at the little library in Old Mount Pleasant. After moving downtown to the Canterbury House, she worked for over 20 years on the reception desk there. For many years Jeanne Ann was a proud and happy member of OLOPS, a Catholic Womens Group, East of the Cooper, and enjoyed every minute spent with her friends at their meetings. Jeanne Ann had a sharp wit and "told it like is" - and when asked how she was, she would smile and reply "Ginger Peachy!" Jeanne Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; her daughter, Emily; brother, Harry; nephew, Pat; and parents. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann Ehrhardt; son, James "Jim" Ehrhardt; granddaughters, Rylee and Jamie Ehrhardt; caretaker, Beth Shelton; and friend, Kathleen Bradley. She is also survived by nieces and nephews she adored in Ohio - Anne, Mary Beth, Tom, Joe and Andy. There will be a grave side service on Saturday, May 4th, at 1:00 PM at Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road, Charleston. All are welcome! We love and miss you, "Ms. Ginger Peachy". Visit our guestbook at



Jeanne Ann Tepe Ehrhardt BURNS, TN - Jeanne Ann Tepe Ehrhardt passed away on January 1, 2019, at the home of her daughter, Mary Ann Ehrhardt, in Burns, TN. Mrs. Ehrhardt moved to Mary Ann's from the Canterbury House of Charleston in October. Jeanne Ann was born on July 29, 1923, in Chicago, IL. Upon the death of her father when she was 3, her mother, brother and Jeanne Ann moved to Cincinnati, OH, where she lived until her graduation from Mount St. Joseph University on the Ohio River. While on a trip to Charleston with her mother, Jeanne Ann met James Stewart Ehrhardt. They married on April 10, 1950, and were longtime residents of Charleston and Mount Pleasant. They were blessed with three children, Emily Louise, Mary Ann, and James Stewart Ehrhardt, Jr. Jeanne Ann loved her job as librarian at the little library in Old Mount Pleasant. After moving downtown to the Canterbury House, she worked for over 20 years on the reception desk there. For many years Jeanne Ann was a proud and happy member of OLOPS, a Catholic Womens Group, East of the Cooper, and enjoyed every minute spent with her friends at their meetings. Jeanne Ann had a sharp wit and "told it like is" - and when asked how she was, she would smile and reply "Ginger Peachy!" Jeanne Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; her daughter, Emily; brother, Harry; nephew, Pat; and parents. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann Ehrhardt; son, James "Jim" Ehrhardt; granddaughters, Rylee and Jamie Ehrhardt; caretaker, Beth Shelton; and friend, Kathleen Bradley. She is also survived by nieces and nephews she adored in Ohio - Anne, Mary Beth, Tom, Joe and Andy. There will be a grave side service on Saturday, May 4th, at 1:00 PM at Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road, Charleston. All are welcome! We love and miss you, "Ms. Ginger Peachy". Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close