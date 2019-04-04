Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeptha Cobb Sr.. View Sign

Jeptha Cobb, Sr. Mt. Pleasant - Dr. Jeptha Blacksher Cobb Sr. of Mt. Pleasant, SC entered into the presence of his Lord on April 2, 2019. Dr. Cobb was born in Mobile, Alabama and spend most of his life there. He was the son of James Glenn Cobb, Sr. and Maysie Blacksher Cobb. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother James Glenn Cobb Jr. and his sister Maysie Cobb Atkinson. In Mobile he graduated from the University Military School and then attended Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. After three years of college he was accepted into Emery University Medical School where he subsequently earned his medical degree. After graduation he served in the United States Army as a medical officer in Vietnam and was honorably discharged with the rank of Major. Upon returning to Mobile he practiced Family Medicine for fifty years. He served as President of the Gulf Coast Chapter of Family Physicians, Staff President of Spring Hill Memorial Hospital and Associate Professor of Family Practice at the University of South Alabama Medical School. He was an avid reader and had a lifelong interest in golf and sailing. Some of his fondest memories were the summers he spent in Point Clear, Alabama with extended family and friends. After retiring he moved to the Charleston area and continued his dedication to medicine. He served as Medical Director and volunteer physician at the Dream Center Clinic, St. Andrews Christian Medical Clinic and the Crisis Ministries. Dr. Cobb is survived by his three children, Jeptha Blacksher Cobb Jr. (Campbell Cobb), Carl Wade Cobb (Kimberly Cobb) and Aimee Cobb Coker (Clark Coker), as well as five grandchildren, Helen Blacksher Cobb, James Fielding Cobb, Nathaniel Stageman Cobb, Stephen Clark Coker III, and Constance Blacksher Coker. Dr. Cobb was married to Constance Schmid Torre Tasso and then to Kathleen Mullin Cobb, staying close to both over the years. Dr. Cobb's foremost passion was his dedication to and love of the Lord. His Christian influence was felt by many. Services will be held at St. Andrews Anglican Church in Mt. Pleasant, SC on Saturday April 6, 2019 at 4 PM (440 Whilden St, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464) Memorials can be made to the Dream Center Clinic at





Jeptha Cobb, Sr. Mt. Pleasant - Dr. Jeptha Blacksher Cobb Sr. of Mt. Pleasant, SC entered into the presence of his Lord on April 2, 2019. Dr. Cobb was born in Mobile, Alabama and spend most of his life there. He was the son of James Glenn Cobb, Sr. and Maysie Blacksher Cobb. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother James Glenn Cobb Jr. and his sister Maysie Cobb Atkinson. In Mobile he graduated from the University Military School and then attended Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. After three years of college he was accepted into Emery University Medical School where he subsequently earned his medical degree. After graduation he served in the United States Army as a medical officer in Vietnam and was honorably discharged with the rank of Major. Upon returning to Mobile he practiced Family Medicine for fifty years. He served as President of the Gulf Coast Chapter of Family Physicians, Staff President of Spring Hill Memorial Hospital and Associate Professor of Family Practice at the University of South Alabama Medical School. He was an avid reader and had a lifelong interest in golf and sailing. Some of his fondest memories were the summers he spent in Point Clear, Alabama with extended family and friends. After retiring he moved to the Charleston area and continued his dedication to medicine. He served as Medical Director and volunteer physician at the Dream Center Clinic, St. Andrews Christian Medical Clinic and the Crisis Ministries. Dr. Cobb is survived by his three children, Jeptha Blacksher Cobb Jr. (Campbell Cobb), Carl Wade Cobb (Kimberly Cobb) and Aimee Cobb Coker (Clark Coker), as well as five grandchildren, Helen Blacksher Cobb, James Fielding Cobb, Nathaniel Stageman Cobb, Stephen Clark Coker III, and Constance Blacksher Coker. Dr. Cobb was married to Constance Schmid Torre Tasso and then to Kathleen Mullin Cobb, staying close to both over the years. Dr. Cobb's foremost passion was his dedication to and love of the Lord. His Christian influence was felt by many. Services will be held at St. Andrews Anglican Church in Mt. Pleasant, SC on Saturday April 6, 2019 at 4 PM (440 Whilden St, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464) Memorials can be made to the Dream Center Clinic at https://www.dreamcenterclinic.org/donate or 5505 N Rhett Ave, North Charleston, SC 29406, or to a . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Funeral Home Simplicity Lowcountry Crematory & Burial Services

7475 Peppermill Parkway

North Charleston , SC 29418

(843) 767-8057 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations