Jerry Edward Byrd, Jr. Charleston - Jerry Edward Byrd, Sr., 91, husband of the late Kathryn Barbara Shupert Byrd, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019. The family will receive friends Friday, April 12, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Ashley River Baptist Church, 1101 Savannah Hwy, at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Jerry was born April 9, 1928 in Marion, SC, son of the late Williamson Albert and Leatha Owens Byrd. He was educated in Dillon, SC schools and Coyne Electrical School in Chicago, IL. Jerry retired from the U.S. Navy with the rate of Master Chief Electrician in 1966 after serving for 20 years and earning a Bronze Star, five Good Conduct Medals, and a WWII Honorable Service Lapel Pin. Jerry taught electricity in the Charleston County Schools for twenty-four years at both Murray Vocational and St. Andrews High School. He is survived by his five children: Linda B. Jarriel, J. Edward Byrd of Charleston, SC, Daniel W. Byrd (Alice) of Harleyville, SC, David W. Byrd (Darlene), and Donna B. Perry of Charleston, SC; brother Bobby Byrd (Kayrene) of Dillon, SC; nine grandchildren, Lawra Boyce (Marion), Jonathan Byrd, Billy Byrd, Katie Byrd, Jennifer Byrd, Patti Hoelle (Jarred), Ashley Still (Brantley), Michael Perry, and Christopher Perry; and six great-granddaughters. In addition to his parents and his wife of 61 years, Kathryn Barbara Byrd, who passed away in 2013, he is also preceded in death by his sister, Evelyn Mew, and his brothers Adley G. Byrd, Williamson "Bill" A. Byrd, Jr., L.M. "Buddy" Byrd, and B.T. Byrd. He was an active and beloved member of Ashley River Baptist Church. He was an electrician for Habitat for Humanity. He was an avid gardener and grew bell peppers, cucumbers, squash, and the best tomatoes on Johns Island. He also had a green thumb for flowers - beautiful roses, hydrangeas, irises, and azaleas. He was a very hard worker throughout his life. He loved his family dearly and was a true gentleman to everyone he met. He earned respect and admiration from his students, many of whom attribute their career choice to his teaching and encouragement. The family would like to thank Ashley River Plantation Staff for their care and support and a special thank you to his caregivers, Renee, Tiffany, Sharon, Sam, and Monica. Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 11, 2019