J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Ashley River Baptist Church
1101 Savannah Hwy.
Charleston, SC
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
3093 Ashley River Road
Charleston, SC
View Map
Jerry Edward Byrd Jr.


Jerry Edward Byrd Jr. Obituary
Jerry Edward Byrd, Jr. Charleston - The family of Jerry Edward Byrd, Sr., will receive friends Friday, April 12, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Ashley River Baptist Church, 1101 Savannah Hwy, at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 12, 2019
