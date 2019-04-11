|
|
Jerry Edward Byrd, Jr. Charleston - The family of Jerry Edward Byrd, Sr., will receive friends Friday, April 12, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Ashley River Baptist Church, 1101 Savannah Hwy, at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 12, 2019