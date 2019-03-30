Jimmy Harvey, Sr. N. CHARLESTON - Jimmy R Harvey Sr. of North Charleston, SC passed away at home on March 24, 2019. He was born in Fairfax, SC on November 10, 1936 to Hoyt Bowers Harvey and Viola Olive Bishop Harvey. Survived by his wife Hilda Harter Harvey; two sons, Ross & Russell Harvey; stepson Lester Middleton; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A life celebration will be held on April 3, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Simplicity: Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services - North Charleston chapel (7475 Peppermill Parkway, Suite E, North Charleston, SC 29418.) Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmy Harvey Sr..
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 31, 2019