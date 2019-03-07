To Our Loving Mother and Grandmother JOAN "JOANN" C. BROWN October 1, 1951 ~ March 8, 2016 As we enter the third year of your death, your family never stops loving you or speaking of you, we just learn to live without you. We really miss you and the holidays are not the same without your fabulous potato salad and yams(smile). We Love you, Satara, Lashawnda, Jamel, and Jamal.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 8, 2019