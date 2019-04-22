Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Joanna Mary Jellison Charleston - Joanna Mary Jellison, 88, of Charleston, SC, widow of Harry Edward Jellison, entered into eternal rest, Monday, April 22, 2019. Her funeral services will be private. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTHWOODS CHAPEL. Joanna was born September 11, 1930, in Pittsburgh, PA, daughter of the late Fredrick S. Fullum and the late Ann Somogyi Fullum. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Susan Fletcher (Rowland) of Ladson, SC; son, Harry "Skip" Jellison (Brooke) of Seabrook, SC; two grandchildren, Danette Fletcher of North Charleston, SC, and Casandra Fletcher of Greensboro, NC; sister, Janet Lewis of Hollywood, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Association For The Blind, 1 Carriage Lane Building A, Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 23, 2019
