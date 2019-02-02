Joe "J.B." Brown Weaver, IV Summerville - Joe "J.B." Brown Weaver, IV, 47, of Summerville, passed away on Monday, January 28, 2019. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 12 o'clock to 1 o'clock at Miles Road Baptist Church, 816 Miles Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. A memorial service will begin at 1 o'clock. Burial will be at a later date at Summerville Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to MUSC, Brain Trauma Unit, 171 Ashley Avenue, Charleston, SC 29425. J.B. was born on November 22, 1971 in Charleston, SC, son of Joe B. Weaver, III and Brenda Murray Griffin both of Summerville. He attended Summerville High School. J.B enjoyed fishing and helping others. Most of all he loved his family and spending time at camp meeting-Indian Field. Survivors including his parents Joe and Brenda are: one son: Charles Steven Weaver of Trenton, SC. He was predeceased by his grandparents: Charles Heaton Murray, Thelma Tant Murray Williams, Joe Weaver, and Daisey Weaver. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary