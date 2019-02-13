John "Hap" Arnold SUMMERVILLE - John "Hap" Arnold, 86, died February 11, 2019 at Summerville Medical Center following an illness. Born in Starr, SC, the son of the late Clyde and Rossie Arnold, Mr. Arnold served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. After leaving the military, he worked as a Jet Engine Technician in the Civil Service for 35 years. He was a charter member of Old Fort Baptist Church. He leaves his wife of 65 years, Guynelle Arnold; brother, Rev. Charles Arnold, sister, Nancy Arnold; his sons and their wives: Gregg and Jayne Arnold, Dale and Sylvia Arnold, and Sam and Susan Arnold; 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and special friends Sonny and Nancy Callahan. Visitation will be held at Old Fort Baptist Church in Summerville on Saturday, February 16, from 12:00-1:00 with a memorial service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to The . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 14, 2019