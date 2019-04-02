John Bennett CHARLESTON - Mr. John Nathaniel Bennett, 76, of James Island, South Carolina, husband of Mrs. Dorothy Smalls Bennett passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. James Presbyterian Church, 1314 Secessionville Rd., Charleston, SC 29412. He will be laid to rest in St. James Memorial Gardens, 1981 Grimball Rd., Charleston, SC. 29412. Viewing will be held this evening at the mortuary from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. He is also survived by his children: Johnnie W. Mack (James), Audrey B. Kent (Rodney), Jondella T. Bennett, Courtney Owens and Lindsey Owens; fifteen grandchildren nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Wilhelmina Bennett; paternal grandparents, Edward and Lydia Bradley; sons, Clayton J. Smalls and Wendell L. Smalls; daughter, Felecia C. Hacker and thirteen siblings. Family and friends may visit at 1814 Scudder Rd., Charleston, SC 29412. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 - FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 3, 2019