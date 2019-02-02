John Cunningham Townsend, Jr. KIAWAH ISLAND, sc - John Cunningham Townsend, Jr., 75, of Kiawah Island, South Carolina, husband of Constance Neff Townsend, entered into eternal rest Thursday, January 31, 2019. His funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 6, 2019 in The Chapel at Bishop Gadsden, 1 Bishop Gadsden Way at 4:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. DOWNTOWN CHAPEL. Johnny was born May 1, 1943 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late John Cunningham Townsend, Sr. and Margaret Virginia Smith Townsend. While earning his BS in Economics from The College of Charleston and his JD Degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law, Johnny was the Administrative Assistant to the Chairman of the Finance Committee of The South Carolina Senate. He was the Vice President of the Student Bar Association and Delegate to the Student Bar Association National Convention. Upon completion of the Bar exam, he partnered in Long and Townsend until 1975. Johnny was the attorney, business manager, and Secretary-Treasurer for Detco Towing, Inc., a local towboat company. In 1976, he formed and operated a marine launch and repair business, Charleston Marine Services, Inc. Johnny continued practicing law, where he was responsible for the legal aspects of disaster loan closing and audits. He finished his career in real estate sales at Wild Dunes and Kiawah Island. In addition to his successful career, Johnny was a member of the Charleston County Bar Association, South Carolina Bar Association, and American Bar Association. He was on the Board of Directors for the Charleston County Public Defender Corporation and was on the Carolina Yacht Club Executive Committee, serving as Vice Commodore and Commodore. He was also a member of the Sea Island Yacht Club, Kiawah Island Club, South Carolina Society, St. Cecelia Society, and Agricultural Society. In his leisure, in addition to traveling with his wife, Connie, Johnny enjoyed jogging, sailing, tennis, golf and spending time with his many friends at the Kiawah Island Club. He is survived by his wife, Connie, of 18 years; two step-daughters: Wendy Davidson of Cleveland, OH and Andrea Brown of Darien, CT; sister, Gail Townsend Bailey (Jimmy) of Charleston, SC; six grandchildren: Matthew, Devon, William, Perrin, George, and Anabel. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Charleston Animal Society or a . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary