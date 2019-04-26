John Diedrich Doscher, Jr. Charleston - John Diedrich Doscher Jr., 93, of Charleston, South Carolina, widower of Eleanor Britton Doscher entered into eternal rest Thursday April 25, 2019. His funeral service will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 in St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 405 King Street at 1:00 p.m. Interment, Bethany Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in J. HENRY STUHR INC. DOWNTOWN CHAPEL. John was born March 13, 1926 in Charleston, SC, the son of John Diedrich Doscher and Bertha Kangeter Doscher. He was a graduate of the High School of Charleston (1943) and owner of Doscher's Supermarkets, INC. He was a member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church and The German Friendly Society. John enjoyed Clemson Football games, the Heritage Golf Tournament, and going out in his boat. Most of all he loved working in the meat department at his store. John started work at his dad's store at 171 Spring Street when he was 14. The family lived on top of the store where John was born in 1926. He worked until he was 85 at his store at 1133 Savannah Hwy. Then, he worked from home writing the meat ad every week. John lived to work and to serve his customers. He helped a lot of people and will be remembered for his giving. John is survived by two sons: John D. Doscher III (Debbie) and Richard W. Doscher (Tina); his son-in-law, Wesley J. Haselden all of Charleston, SC; four grandchildren: Lawrence E. Potter Jr., James J. Haselden, Laura D. Campbell, and David D. Doscher; five great-grandchildren: James J. Haselden, Jr., Cade Michael Campbell, Mary Katherine Campbell, Noah Roe Campbell, and Britton Elizabeth Campbell (due any day). He was preceded in death by his daughter, Phyllis C. Haselden; and his sisters: Helen Doscher and Betty D. Mullen (Charlie). The family would like to thank the staff of The Crossings at West Ashley and Care for Life for their loving care. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 405 King Street, Charleston, SC 29403. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary