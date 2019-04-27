Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Matthew's Lutheran Church
405 King Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
John Diedrich Doscher, Jr. Charleston - The Funeral Service for John Diedrich Doscher, Jr. will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 in St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 405 King Street at 1:00 p.m. Interment, Bethany Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in J. HENRY STUHR INC. DOWNTOWN CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 405 King Street, Charleston, SC 29403. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 28, 2019
