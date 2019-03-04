|
John Leland Denney Mt. Pleasant - John Leland Denney, 66, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, died Sunday, March 3, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 3:00 pm. The family will receive friends in the Mount Pleasant Chapel, Thursday from 2:00 pm until time of the service. Leland was born March 11, 1952 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of Catherine Louise Cumbee Denney and the late James Marion Denney. Leland attended Moultrie High School and worked for Nucor Steel as a heavy machine operator. He enjoyed cooking, especially canning, making people laugh and helping people. He is survived his mother, Catherine L. Denney of Mt. Pleasant, SC; brother, James M. Denney, Jr. (Ann) of Mount Pleasant, SC; sister, Shirley Powell of Blackville, SC (Rick); nieces and nephews, Melissa Singletary (Andy), Shane Bazemore (Bethany), Bunny Hickman, Cathy Mason and Jimmy Denney; great-nieces and nephews, Summer Hartley (Stephen), Ashley Mason, Michael Bazemore, Mandi Igoe and Randy Igoe. He was preceded in death by father, James Marion Denney.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 5, 2019