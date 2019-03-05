Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
John Leland Denney
John Leland Denney Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of John Leland Denney are invited to attend his Funeral Service on Thursday, March 7, 2019, in J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, at 3:00 pm. The family will receive friends in the Mount Pleasant Chapel, Thursday from 2:00 pm until time of the service. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 6, 2019
