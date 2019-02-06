John Milligan Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. John Milligan are invited to attend his Celebration Of Life on Friday, February 8, 2019, 10:00 am in Mt. Sinai Evangelistic Church Of Jesus Christ, 602 Riverland Drive, James Island, SC. Rev. George L. Giles Sr., Vicar., officiating. Interment will follow in Beaufort National Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be held at mortuary Thursday from 4-8pm. Mr. Milligan will lie in state at the church 9 am Friday until the hour of service. Mr. Milligan leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Mrs. Rosa Turner Milligan; son, Antonio Lamar Milligan; grandchildren, siblings, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
|
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 7, 2019