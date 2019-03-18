Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
John Perry Buncum, Sr. MT. PLEASANT - Mr. John Perry Aaron Buncum entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 18, 2019. Residence: 208 7th Ave., Mt Pleasant, SC, 29464. Mr. Buncum is the husband of Mrs. Christine Buncum; the father of Mr. Clyde Bennett (Gloria), Mr. John Perry Buncum Jr. (Rita), Mrs. Cheryl Patrice Buncum-Clinton (James); Mrs. Christy Pamela Buncum-Robinson (Perry); the brother of Mr. Isaac Harold (Clara), Mr. Ernell Buncum, Ms. Maybell Addison, Ms. Evelyn B. Smalls, Ms. Thelma Buncum, Mrs. Rosalee B. Ervin (Sam) and the late Ms. Ruth B. Smalls and Mr. Julius Buncum, Jr.; and the brother-in-law of Mrs. Ora Lee Buncum. He was 89 years old. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 19, 2019
